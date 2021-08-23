A warm and muggy Monday for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weather pattern will remain the same across WNY. Expect hot and humid conditions through Thursday. For today we may see a stray shower this morning but mostly expect dry conditions across the region. Tuesday will be dry, hot and humid. Wednesday a weak front will move through and our chance for showers and storms will increase.

WKBW

This August has been very warm and it is now tied for the third warmest August on record.

MONDAY

MORNING: An isolated shower. Mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid. Mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Warm and muggy. Low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and storms. Mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few showers. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Near 80.

