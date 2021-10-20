A warm and breezy Wednesday forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure to our south will bring dry, breezy, and mild conditions to WNY today. A cold front will move through the area on Thursday bringing rain and ushering in cooler air for the end of the week and weekend.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breezy, and mild, mid to upper 60s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy and cool, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Showers south of Buffalo, low 50s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 50.