A warm and breezy Wednesday forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure to our south will bring dry, breezy, and mild conditions to WNY today. A cold front will move through the area on Thursday bringing rain and ushering in cooler air for the end of the week and weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breezy, and mild, mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy and cool, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Showers south of Buffalo, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 50.

