A warm and breezy Wednesday forecast

Highs in the mid to upper 60s today
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 6:29 AM, Oct 20, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure to our south will bring dry, breezy, and mild conditions to WNY today. A cold front will move through the area on Thursday bringing rain and ushering in cooler air for the end of the week and weekend.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, breezy, and mild, mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy and cool, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Showers south of Buffalo, low 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 50.

