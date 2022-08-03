Watch Now
A Very Warm Muggy Night ahead with a Chance for Showers and T-storms.

High humidity continues into upcoming weekend
Posted at 3:46 PM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 15:46:00-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front lifting north into WNY tonight will allow for a very humid airmass to push into the region. The atmosphere will be somewhat unstable with a chance of showers and thunderstorms from later tonight on into Friday. It will be a hot, mainly dry weekend with temps in the upper 80s on Saturday and Sunday with a slim chance of a shower by the end of the weekend.

Today's Forecast is...

Wednesday: Sunny, hot and turning more humid. High: near 90
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Very warm and muggy. chance for a few showers and t-showers later . Low near 75.

Thursday:
Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Hit or miss showers and t-storms. High: 85

FRIDAY:
Hit or miss showers and t-storms. Some locally heavy downpours. High: low 80s

SATURDAY: Sunny, hot and humid. High: upper 80s.

SUNDAY:
Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance for isolated PM thunderstorm. High: upper 80s.

