A temporary break from the snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our break from the snow continues into Monday with our next system -a Clipper System- bringing a burst of widespread snow, albeit, light snow. Highs in the 20s are steady until Midweek wend we go back into the teens. Worry not, however! Thursday sees a rebound right back into the 20s, and we end the work week on that note.

MONDAY

MORNING: 5

AFTERNOON: 21

PM widespread, light snow showers

TUESDAY

MORNING: 19

AFTERNOON: 20

Few snow showers and falling temperatures

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 1

AFTERNOON: 10

Mostly cloudy and cold

THURSDAY

MORNING: 1

AFTERNOON: 22

Mostly cloudy

FRIDAY

MORNING: 22

AFTERNOON: 26

Few snow showers

