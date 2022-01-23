A temporary break from the snow

Watch
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our break from the snow continues into Monday with our next system -a Clipper System- bringing a burst of widespread snow, albeit, light snow. Highs in the 20s are steady until Midweek wend we go back into the teens. Worry not, however! Thursday sees a rebound right back into the 20s, and we end the work week on that note.

MONDAY
MORNING: 5
AFTERNOON: 21
PM widespread, light snow showers

TUESDAY
MORNING: 19
AFTERNOON: 20
Few snow showers and falling temperatures

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 1
AFTERNOON: 10
Mostly cloudy and cold

THURSDAY
MORNING: 1
AFTERNOON: 22
Mostly cloudy

FRIDAY
MORNING: 22
AFTERNOON: 26
Few snow showers

