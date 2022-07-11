A sunny, breezy, but muggy Monday ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One more picture perfect summer day awaits Western New York ahead of a cold front. Expect a freshening southwesterly breeze and an ample amount of sunshine for today with highs into the lower and middle 80s away from the immediate Lake Erie shoreline. We'll stay on the dry side this evening before a line of showers arrives overnight. A thundery downpour is possible at that time. Tuesday brings two rounds of scattered showers and thundery downpours: one round for the morning and another round later into the afternoon. That said, there should be a considerable amount of dry time throughout the day. It will be on the muggy side with highs near 80.

Monday:

Sunny, Humid and Breezy. High: low 80s

Tonight: Clouds Increase. Few showers & T-Storms. Muggy: Low: 70.

Tuesday:

Staying humid. Chance for pop-up shower or

t-shower with plenty of dry time. High: 80

Wednesday:

Partly sunny and pleasant. High: upper 70s.

Thursday:

Mostly sunny. Pleasant. High: upper 70s.

Friday:

Sunny. Highs: upper 70s.

