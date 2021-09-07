A sunny and warm Tuesday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over WNY will bring mostly sunny skies to the area. Temperatures will be above normal with highs close to 80 degrees this afternoon. A cold front will move through the region on Wednesday bringing showers and thundershowers for the first part of the day.
TUESDAY
MORNING: A cool start with temperatures in the 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and warmer, upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers and thundershowers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Lake effect rain showers south of Buffalo, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and cooler, near 70.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Clear and pleasant, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.