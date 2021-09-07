A sunny and warm Tuesday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over WNY will bring mostly sunny skies to the area. Temperatures will be above normal with highs close to 80 degrees this afternoon. A cold front will move through the region on Wednesday bringing showers and thundershowers for the first part of the day.

TUESDAY

MORNING: A cool start with temperatures in the 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and warmer, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers and thundershowers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Lake effect rain showers south of Buffalo, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and cooler, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Clear and pleasant, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

