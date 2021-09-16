A sunny and pleasant Thursday forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over WNY today will bring abundant sunshine to the region. Temperatures will be above normal today and stay above normal through the weekend.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds with a stray shower, near 80.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low to mid 80s.