A sunny and pleasant Thursday forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over WNY today will bring abundant sunshine to the region. Temperatures will be above normal today and stay above normal through the weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds with a stray shower, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low to mid 80s.

