A sunny and mild Monday for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over Western New York will be in place today through Friday. Highs today will be near 70 degrees this afternoon. We will warm up as the week moves along with highs in the 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sunny and cool, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and mild, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

