Watch
Weather

Actions

A sunny and mild Monday for WNY

Highs near 70 this afternoon
Monday Weather
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 7:48 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 07:48:18-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over Western New York will be in place today through Friday. Highs today will be near 70 degrees this afternoon. We will warm up as the week moves along with highs in the 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sunny and cool, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and mild, near 70.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018