A sunny and chilly start to your week

Highs in the 20s this afternoon
Monday Weather
Posted at 6:08 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 06:08:42-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold start to the day with temperatures in the teens and wind-chills in the single digits this morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 20s this afternoon. Clouds and temperatures increase overnight with temperatures in the 30s tomorrow morning. Breezy with a passing rain or snow shower on Tuesday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid teens.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 20s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Breezy and clouds, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Passing rain or snow shower, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Flurries, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain or snow showers, upper 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 30.

