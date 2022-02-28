A sunny and chilly start to your week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold start to the day with temperatures in the teens and wind-chills in the single digits this morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 20s this afternoon. Clouds and temperatures increase overnight with temperatures in the 30s tomorrow morning. Breezy with a passing rain or snow shower on Tuesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Breezy and clouds, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Passing rain or snow shower, low 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain or snow showers, upper 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 30.

