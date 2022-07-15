Watch Now
A summer gem today with no shortage of sun

Top notch July weather continues with highs near 80
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jul 15, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mother Nature puts the weather into "cruise control mode" into the weekend with an abundance of sun, low humidity, and good visibility. Temperatures will be seasonable and reasonable for Western New York and northwestern PA with highs largely in the 80s. Humidity levels will remain "in check" as well. The next opportunity for some sorely needed showers won't be until sometime later Sunday or Monday.

Friday:
Sunny and pleasant. Highs near 80.

Friday night:
High clouds and moonlight. Low: 60.

Saturday:
Sunny and warmer. High: mid 80s.

Sunday:
Sun gives way to clouds. Dry for the day. Late Showers High: mid 80s.

Monday:
Scattered showers. High: upper 70s.

Tuesday:
Sun & Clouds. Warmer mid 80s.

