A soggy start to the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of low pressure will move through WNY today bringing a steady rain to the area this morning. Steady rain will taper to sctd. showers this afternoon. The rain will mix with snow this evening. Partly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the 30s. Dry again on Wednesday with highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 50s.