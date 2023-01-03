Watch Now
A soggy setup ahead

Periods of rain will develop from south to north today. Temperatures will be wide ranging with Buffalo largely in the 40s. Expect highs well into the 50s in the Southern Tier.
Posted at 6:03 AM, Jan 03, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride this coming week. Look for highs near 60 for the S.Tier today with temperatures remaining in the lower to mid 40s across the Niagara Frontier and even into downtown Buffalo. Expect a soaking rain as well arriving from the morning commute onward. A seasonable brand of chill returns by the end of the week with high temps dropping into the mid 30s by Thursday. No major storms nor arctic outbreaks are projected in the foreseeable future.

TUESDAY:
Rain developing, windy ,more mild south: High: 60.

WEDNESDAY:
Spotty showers early. High: mid 50s.

THURSDAY
Colder, spotty rain/snow mix. High: mid 30s.

