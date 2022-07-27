A slightly warmer Wednesday ahead with some sunshine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cool and comfortable start to Wednesday with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. Temperatures will be back into the lower 80s in most spots away from the western and central Southern Tier. and temperatures back in the 80s. Stray showers late. More humid into the evening and overnight with temperatures remaining much warmer in the upper 60s and the chance for scattered showers/isolated t-storm. Another mainly dry day on Thursday with only a passing shower possible both north and south of Buffalo as temperatures remain near 80. A cooler finish to the week and start of the weekend with highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds. 60s

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Stray shower late. 81

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. near 60

AFTERNOON: Isolated Showers. 79

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds.60s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Stray shower. 77

