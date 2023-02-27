A quiet start to your Monday with rain, snow, and sleet arriving this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties from 1pm today through 6am Tuesday. Advisory issued for a few inches of snow and 0.10" of ice.

Our next weather event arrives late Monday into Tuesday with another messy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. The difference this go around is that there should be less freezing rain with which to contend. The morning drive on Monday looks just fine, but the afternoon drive may prove to be a bit messy, as that wintry mix develops. Accumulations of snow will be on the order of 1 to 3 inches by morning on Tuesday.

Outside of some slick spots on Tuesday morning, Tuesday itself looks to be fairly quiet with nothing more than a little bit of patchy light drizzle or some spotty light rain through midday. Another messy mix with a few showers of rain and wet snow may develop Wednesday with a weak system passing through Western NY, but at this point, it appears as though any precipitation would be of little consequence.

All eyes will then turn to the POTENTIAL for a more impressive storm that may very well carve a path very close to us bringing a plowable snow along with an icy mix Friday into Friday night. There are number of details to sort out here, but it could make for some very tricky travel Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning. Stay tuned.

MONDAY

MORNING: Clear and cold, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Rain, snow and sleet, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Clearing, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, upper 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

