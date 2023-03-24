A quiet Friday forecast with highs in the low 40s this afternoon.

High Wind Watch 5am Saturday through 8am Sunday for Chautauqua and Southern Erie Counties. Winds will gust 50 to 60 miles per hour at times.

High Wind Watch 5pm Saturday through 8am Sunday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties for winds gusting 50 to 60 miles per hour.

Mostly cloudy and calm today with highs in the low 40s. Rain and snow showers arrive early on Saturday. Winds increase with rain showers off and on for your Saturday. Winds will gust 40 to 60 miles per hour with power outages possible. It will stay breezy on Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures stay below normal Sunday through Thursday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and strong winds, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy and cool, upper 30s.

