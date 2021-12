A quiet Friday forecast for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and chilly today with temperatures holding in the 30s. A few flurries or rain showers early on Saturday. Rain showers return late on Sunday so most of the weekend will be fine. Monday will be messy with strong winds, rain changing to snow, and falling temperatures.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain or snow shower, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain late, low 40s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain and mild, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Strong winds, rain to snow, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.