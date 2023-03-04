A quiet conclusion to our weekend with breaks in the clouds and less wind for tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The wintry "mess" of a storm that came through Friday night and Saturday morning is now long gone. In its wake we saw some very highly variable snowfall accumulations, the greatest of which fell into Genesee and Niagara counties. Downtown Buffalo had less than an inch thanks to temperatures being well above freezing for most of the event.

A weak disturbance will cross Western New York on Sunday with a few widely scattered showers of both rain and wet snow, but they will be of little consequence. Another disturbance will cross the region on Monday with a few spotty flakes or sprinkles, but again, nothing of import. High pressure then noses its way in from the north for the middle of the week drawing down some fairly chilly air by March standards. The next storm of any significance to watch may arrive in time for next week with another messy mix of rain and wet snow.

SATURDAY

EVENING: Breaks in the overcast. Low: 32.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sct'd showers of rain and wet snow, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: A few showers, near 40.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds, some sun, a flurry in the Southern Tier, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Lake flakes. mid 20s

AFTERNOON: Flurries. Cold. High: near 30.

