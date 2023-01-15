A quiet, and fairly sunny start to the new week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Energy and spirits are running high in Western New York, not only because of the Bills big win, but because of some much-needed vitamin D inducing sunshine! We still have the chill though. A clear sky tonight will send temperatures deep down into the teens overnight. We'll enjoy a fair amount of sunshine on Martin Luther King Jr. day tomorrow. Temperatures will be at seasonable and reasonable levels with highs near 32. The next system to watch looks largely wet versus wintry with showers of rain developing Tuesday. A wintry mix is possible with this system Wednesday, but snowfall amounts will be of very little import.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Mainly clear, teens for lows.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, 15-20

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy cloudy. Near 32.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy skies, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain develops. lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers of rain and wet snow. Near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain/snow showers. Upper 30s.

