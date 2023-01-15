Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A quiet, and fairly sunny start to the new week

After a cold start to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, temperatures rebound to levels typical of mid-January
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
WKBW
generic-7-wkbw-2022-logo.jpg
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 17:02:22-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Energy and spirits are running high in Western New York, not only because of the Bills big win, but because of some much-needed vitamin D inducing sunshine! We still have the chill though. A clear sky tonight will send temperatures deep down into the teens overnight. We'll enjoy a fair amount of sunshine on Martin Luther King Jr. day tomorrow. Temperatures will be at seasonable and reasonable levels with highs near 32. The next system to watch looks largely wet versus wintry with showers of rain developing Tuesday. A wintry mix is possible with this system Wednesday, but snowfall amounts will be of very little import.

SUNDAY
EVENING: Mainly clear, teens for lows.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, 15-20
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy cloudy. Near 32.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Cloudy skies, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain develops. lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers of rain and wet snow. Near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain/snow showers. Upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App