A quiet and chilly Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few flurries across the area this morning. Partly to mostly sunny this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 30s. Clouds increase with snow showers toward morning well south and east of Buffalo. Snow will taper off in the afternoon. Thursday will be a quiet day with snow returning late on Friday. All eyes on Saturday and strong winds and snow expected to start the weekend.

TUESDAY

MORNING: A few flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Partly to mostly sunny, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers south and east of Buffalo, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers south and east, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow late, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow and strong winds, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow and strong winds, near 30.

