A pleasant Wednesday weather forecast for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant today with lower humidity levels. Another comfortable evening with lows near 60 tonight. Early Thursday a weak front moves through with a brief shower possible; sunny and pleasant Thursday afternoon. Expect dry conditions through the weekend.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Brief shower, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.