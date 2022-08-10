A pleasant Wednesday weather forecast for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant today with lower humidity levels. Another comfortable evening with lows near 60 tonight. Early Thursday a weak front moves through with a brief shower possible; sunny and pleasant Thursday afternoon. Expect dry conditions through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Brief shower, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

