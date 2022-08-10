Watch Now
A pleasant Wednesday weather forecast for Western New York

Becoming mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity levels will be much lower.
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 5:26 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 05:26:26-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant today with lower humidity levels. Another comfortable evening with lows near 60 tonight. Early Thursday a weak front moves through with a brief shower possible; sunny and pleasant Thursday afternoon. Expect dry conditions through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Brief shower, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

