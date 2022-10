A pleasant Friday forecast for Western New York with highs in the mid 50s!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Filtered sunshine today with highs in the mid 50s. Dry weather sticks around through the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low 60s, Sunday we'll see more clouds late in the day. Rain showers return on Monday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Frosty, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.