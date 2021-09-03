A pleasant Friday forecast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures near 70 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures will be below normal today as the normal high on this date is 77. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with scattered showers returning on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy and cool, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

