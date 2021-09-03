Watch
Weather

Actions

A pleasant Friday forecast

Below normal temperatures today
items.[0].image.alt
7 Eyewitness News WKBW
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 6:27 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 06:27:40-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures near 70 degrees this afternoon. Temperatures will be below normal today as the normal high on this date is 77. Expect partly sunny skies on Saturday with scattered showers returning on Sunday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy and cool, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, low 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018