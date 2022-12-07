Another Damp, Dreary Day before Drier Air Moves in Tomorrow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy skies with light rain, drizzle, and fog today. A brief rain or snow shower is possible overnight. Skies will slowly clear on Thursday and we may see a little sunshine late in the day.

WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON: Overcast with drizzle, mid 40s.

EVENING: Cloudy, showers wind down. Chilly. 35

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cloudy skies, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 40.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 30s.

