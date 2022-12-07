Watch Now
Another Damp, Dreary Day before Drier Air Moves in Tomorrow

Light rain, drizzle, and fog stick around through the day and into tonight.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 12:25:03-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cloudy skies with light rain, drizzle, and fog today. A brief rain or snow shower is possible overnight. Skies will slowly clear on Thursday and we may see a little sunshine late in the day.

WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON: Overcast with drizzle, mid 40s.
EVENING: Cloudy, showers wind down. Chilly. 35

THURSDAY
MORNING: Cloudy skies, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 40.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 30s.

