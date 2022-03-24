A mild Thursday with highs in the 50s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few showers mainly south of Buffalo this morning. Partly sunny with highs in the 50s this afternoon. Temperatures tumble for the end of the week and the weekend. Highs near 40 on Friday and Saturday with highs near 30 on Sunday. Snow is likely late Saturday through Sunday with 1-3" of snow in Buffalo and 3-5" of snow across the Southern Tier.

THURSDAY

MORNING: A few showers south, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: A few showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

