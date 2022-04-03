A mild Monday ahead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight will see a couple of flurries, otherwise it will be quiet. The work week starts off quiet and seasonable with gray skies and temps in the 40s. Tuesday is another quiet day in the 50s. Midweek is warm and unsettled with temps in the 60s with showers. Temps return to being seasonable by the end of the weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: 31

AFTERNOON: 48

Cloudy

TUESDAY

MORNING: 37

AFTERNOON: 58

Cloudy

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 45

AFTERNOON: 59

Showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 47

AFTERNOON: 60

Showers

FRIDAY

MORNING: 42

AFTERNOON: 46

AM showers

