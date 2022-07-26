Watch Now
A mild, dry, sunny Tuesday awaits

Temperatures will rebound nicely this afternoon after a cool start
Posted at 7:14 AM, Jul 26, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite a cool start, all of Western NY and the northern tier of PA can expect a seasonably mild and fairly sunny Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the middle and, in some cases, upper 70s. More sunshine and dry weather can be expected for the middle of the week as well. Higher levels of humidity return late week along with the threat of a shower or two.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Sun & Clouds. near 60.
AFTERNOON: Plenty of sun. upper 70s

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Sun and clouds. 60s
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. 81

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. near 60
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. 79

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sun and clouds.60s
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Stray shower. 77

