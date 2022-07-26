A mild, dry, sunny Tuesday awaits

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite a cool start, all of Western NY and the northern tier of PA can expect a seasonably mild and fairly sunny Tuesday with temperatures climbing into the middle and, in some cases, upper 70s. More sunshine and dry weather can be expected for the middle of the week as well. Higher levels of humidity return late week along with the threat of a shower or two.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sun & Clouds. near 60.

AFTERNOON: Plenty of sun. upper 70s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds. 60s

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. 81

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. near 60

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. 79

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sun and clouds.60s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Stray shower. 77

