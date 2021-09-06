A mild and breezy Labor Day

Watch
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog in the valleys greet us for the morning. A second front passed this morning as well, making the unofficial end to summer certainly feel like it. Not only will today be cool, but it starts of quite wet with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. It will be quite breezy this afternoon as well. The showers from the moring will become fewer and farther between as we head thought the day. We'll see another bump in the heat and humidity on Tuesday ahead of a warm front. Wednesday is a little milder, but unsettled as, yet another cold front sweeps through. Temperatures tumble on Thursday in the wake of the cold front with highs struggling to get into the 70s. We bounce back into the 70s for the remainder of the 7-day, albeit the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY- LABOR DAY
MORNING: 62
AFTERNOON: 71
Cool with scattered showers & t-storms

TUESDAY
MORNING: 57
AFTERNOON: 77
Warmer with sun & clouds

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 63
AFTERNOON: 71
Cool with scattered showers

THURSDAY
MORNING: 58
AFTERNOON: 70
Cool and mild

FRIDAY
MORNING: 57
AFTERNOON: 67
Partly cloudy and cooler

SATURDAY
MORNING: 56
AFTERNOON: 73
Mild with sun & clouds

