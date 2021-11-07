Watch
A marvelous Monday ahead

Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures for Monday
7 First Alert Forecast 6 p.m. Update, Sunday, November7
Posted at 6:24 PM, Nov 07, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight mainly clear so whatever daytime heating we received will escape right back into the atmosphere. Because of this, overnight lows will be cool in the 40s with the Southern Tier and PA seeing the 30s and patchy fog late. Sunshine continues into Monday with highs in the 60s. If you liked the forecast for the last few days, get ready for more! We'll have a mainly dry stretch until later Thursday except for a few showers passing through Tuesday night.

MONDAY
MORNING: 44
AFTERNOON: 62
Mostly sunny and mild

TUESDAY
MORNING: 44
Sun & clouds and mild

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 44
AFTERNOON: 54
Sun & clouds and mild

THURSDAY
MORNING: 44
AFTERNOON: 60
Cloudy and mild with shower arriving in the PM

FRIDAY
MORNING: 53
AFTERNOON: 52
Mild with scattered showers

