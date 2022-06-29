A mainly dry, but cloudier Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A dry, but somewhat cloudier day is in store for your Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the 70s for highs. A weak cold front will cross the region sparking an isolated shower this afternoon. Once the front heads to our east the stage will be set for more nice weather Thursday. Expect building heat and humidity for a day on Friday. Another front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms later Friday. The holiday weekend will bring a seasonable brand of warmth and a good supply of dry time.
TODAY
MORNING: Increasing clouds. 50s
AFTERNOON: Clouds, some sun, and an isolated shower. 75
THURSDAY
MORNING: Clear. Upper 50s
AFTERNOON: Wall to wall sun. Near 80.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Sun and clouds. Upper 60s
AFTERNOON: A scattered shower or t-storm. Warm. Upper 80s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mix of sun and clouds. lower 60s
AFTERNOON: A few widely scattered showers. 80
SUNDAY
MORNING: Sunny. 80
AFTERNOON: Sunny and warm. 81