A lovely fall weekend ahead for all of Western New York

Chilly starts are likely for both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 30s
Posted at 5:18 PM, Oct 28, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dry weather and a gradual warming trend is ahead for Western New York this weekend as High pressure builds in from the west. Radiational cooling will allow for temperatures to take a tumble tonight with lows into the 30s. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the low 60s, Sunday we'll see more clouds late in the day. Spotty showers return on Monday.

FRIDAY
EVENING: Clear and Chilly, upper 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

