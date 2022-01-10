A frigid start to the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Winter Weather Advisory now through 7am Tuesday for Southern Erie, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties for several inches of snow by Tuesday morning.

Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm today through 4am Tuesday for Niagara and Orleans Counties for several inches of snow overnight.

It will be cold today with temperatures in the 15 to 20 degree range with wind-chills near 0. Light lake effect snow north and south of Buffalo this morning will intensify later today. Snow will move across all of WNY this evening.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cold breeze, mid teens.

AFTERNOON: Lake effect snow north and south of Buffalo, near 20.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Very cold, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 20.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. snow showers, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow snow showers, low 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

