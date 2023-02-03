A frigid Friday forecast with wind chills well below zero today and tonight

Wind Chill Advisories go into effect for all of Western New York now through 10am Saturday. Wind chills of -15 to -25 can be expected.

Winter Weather Advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties now through 4am Saturday for a few inches of snow.

Windy and cold today. Wind chills on Friday will be in the double-digit subzero category. That caliber of cold will persist into Saturday morning. Snow showers today mainly to the northeast and south of Buffalo.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Falling temperatures, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Windy and cold, near 5.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Frigid, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Windy with rain and snow showers, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 40.

