A frigid Friday forecast with wind chills well below zero today and tonight

Wind Chill Advisory in effect for all of Western New York through Saturday morning.
Friday Weather
Posted at 6:45 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 06:45:43-05

Wind Chill Advisories go into effect for all of Western New York now through 10am Saturday. Wind chills of -15 to -25 can be expected.

Winter Weather Advisory for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties now through 4am Saturday for a few inches of snow.

Windy and cold today. Wind chills on Friday will be in the double-digit subzero category. That caliber of cold will persist into Saturday morning. Snow showers today mainly to the northeast and south of Buffalo.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Falling temperatures, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Windy and cold, near 5.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Frigid, near 0.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Windy with rain and snow showers, upper 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 40.

