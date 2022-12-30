A fling with spring warmth is ahead for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It will remain unseasonably mild over the next few days with gradually melting of the snowpack. We'll also be dodging some raindrops (mainly light) starting Friday and continuing through early Sunday.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase. Warmer. Spotty light rain showers or a sprinkle. High: low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers, mainly light. High: low 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT (NYE):

Cloudy , and chilly. Spot showers. Temps in upper 30s with light winds.

SUNDAY:

Showers end early. Limited PM sunshine. High: mid 40s.

