A fine Friday ahead, nothing more than an isolated shower

Expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds with temperatures largely in the upper 70s
Posted at 7:37 AM, Jul 29, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A westerly breeze will blow today in the wake of the cool front that passed through the region yesterday. Expect a comfortable Monday with sunshine giving way to a few clouds. An isolated shower is possible along a convergence zone over the Niagara Frontier in the afternoon, but most stay dry. Temperatures top out in the upper 70s. The weekend continues to look superb with High pressure in control. Expect highs again into the upper 70s Saturday. We'll be into the lower 80s Sunday.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear. 60s
AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds. An isolated shower. upper 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Clear. 60
AFTERNOON: Sunny. upper 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear. mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. lower 80s

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. 60s
AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds. Very warm. upper 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: A shower or thunderstorm. Mid 80s.

