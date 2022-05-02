Watch
A few showers to start your Monday

Posted at 7:14 AM, May 02, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few showers this morning with some sunny breaks this afternoon. On Tuesday the next system arrives with some rain in the afternoon. Showers and thundershowers will continue through Tuesday evening. Skies will clear on Wednesday with highs near 60.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy with a few showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, mid 50s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers likely, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: A few showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 60.

