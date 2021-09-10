A few showers this morning, pleasant this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cool air over Lake Erie and Lake Ontario will produce some lake effect rain showers this morning. Expect a brief downpour especially to the east and south of Buffalo. Partly sunny and pleasant this afternoon with highs near 70. Breezy and mild on Saturday with mostly sunny skies. A chance for some rain late on Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Lake effect rain showers, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny and pleasant, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy and mild, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and breezy, upper 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase with late showers, upper 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

