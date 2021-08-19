Flood Warning for parts of WNY, skies clear later today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Areal Flood WARNING for Southeastern Allegany County until 1:45pm. 3 to 5" of rain yesterday is leading to flooding this morning.

Flood WARNING for the Genesee River at Wellsville now through early Thursday afternoon. Flood stage is 11.0 feet and the river is forecast to crest at 11.1 feet late this morning.

A cloudy start to your Thursday with patchy fog and a few showers this morning. Skies will clear late in the day with temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon. The heat and humidity will stick around through the weekend. Most of Saturday and Sunday will be dry with an isolated shower or thundershower Saturday afternoon.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, warm and muggy. Low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy with patchy fog. Mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mix of sun and clouds. Mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. Mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds. Mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Muggy and mild. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Mid 80s.

