A few showers heading for WNY for the rest of the Holiday weekend

Keep outdoor plans flexible
WKBW
Posted at 5:37 PM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 17:37:33-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An approaching cold front will increase chances for seeing wet weather in WNY. This system will stall across WNY increasing the chances of showers and t-storms late tonight, tomorrow and Labor Day Monday. The best chance for frequent showers will be across the southern tier, with lesser rainfall amounts in the metro area and northward. There will be plenty of dry time mixed in.

TONIGHT:
Increasing clouds. A stray shower/t-storm late. Low: mid 60s.

SUNDAY:
Clouds and sunny breaks. Scattered showers & t-storms especially south of Buffalo. Cooler High in the mid 70s. NE Winds 5-15mph.

LABOR DAY MONDAY:
Clouds and sunny breaks. A few showers an t-storms, especially early in the day. Cooler: High: low 70s.

TUESDAY:
Mostly sunny. High: mid 70s.

