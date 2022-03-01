A few rain showers this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and breezy today with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. A few rain showers will develop later this afternoon. Expect a rain and snow mixture across the Southern Tier early this evening. Another round of snow for the area late on Wednesday with 1-3" of snow by Thursday morning.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: A few rain showers, low to mid 40s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers late, mid 30s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Cold, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 30s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 40s.