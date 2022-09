BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Normal temperatures return on Friday with highs in the lower 70s. Even warmer weather arrives for the weekend with highs near 80 both Saturday and Sunday and a chance of rain by Sunday PM

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny. Not as cool. High : mid 70s

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny. Warmer. High: near 80.

Sunday:

Increasing clouds. Humid. Chance of showers and t-storms PM.. High: near 80

Monday:

Warm and humid. Scattered showers and t-storms.