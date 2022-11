BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunshine returns for Thanksgiving with milder highs near 50. Scattered mainly light rain showers move through Western New York Friday morning. Sunshine returns Saturday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 50.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.