A cool start to your Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over the area will bring mostly sunny skies to the region today. Temperatures this afternoon will be seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear and cool, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy and cool, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds with a stray lake shower, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase with a late shower, upper 60s.

