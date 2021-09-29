Watch
A cool start to your Wednesday

Sunny and pleasant this afternoon
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 6:28 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 06:28:24-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure over the area will bring mostly sunny skies to the region today. Temperatures this afternoon will be seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear and cool, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy and cool, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds with a stray lake shower, near 60.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 70.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase with a late shower, upper 60s.

