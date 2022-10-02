A cool, but bright start to the new week with patchy areas of frost Monday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure brings a return to cool sunshine for the start of our week. Patchy areas of frost will be realized early in the morning on Monday especially into the western and central Southern Tier with temperatures in the 30s. Northeasterly winds won't be as fresh on Monday as they were on Sunday. Expect a moderation in temperature for both Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, a potent cold front arrives with a round of even cooler air for the end of the week and into the weekend accompanied by lake enhanced rain showers.

SUNDAY

EVENING & OVERNIGHT: Clear, chilly. lower 40s metro, 30s inland

MONDAY

MORNING: Clear, lower 40s, 30s inland with patchy frost.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly clear. mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. mid 60s