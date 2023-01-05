A cool breeze this morning with partly sunny skies this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dry air returns to Western New York with temperatures near 40 degrees this afternoon. It will be breezy this morning with winds diminishing later today. A weak system moves through the area tonight bringing light rain and snow showers to the region.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy and breezy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies, mid 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Cloudy with snow showers south of Buffalo, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

