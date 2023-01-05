Watch Now
A cool breeze this morning with partly sunny skies this afternoon

A dry day expected with temperatures about 10 degrees above normal this afternoon.
Thursday Weather
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jan 05, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dry air returns to Western New York with temperatures near 40 degrees this afternoon. It will be breezy this morning with winds diminishing later today. A weak system moves through the area tonight bringing light rain and snow showers to the region.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy and breezy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, low 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow showers, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies, mid 30s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Cloudy with snow showers south of Buffalo, low 20s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 20s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 30s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

