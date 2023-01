A cold and frosty start to your Monday with chilly temperatures this morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and pleasant weather to Western New York today. The next system arrives overnight with rain and freezing rain early Tuesday morning. The wintry mix changes to rain as temperatures get to near 40 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Wintry mix, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. rain showers, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy skies, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.