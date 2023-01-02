Watch Now
Weather

Actions

A cloudy, but quiet Monday

Fog will reduce visibility in the morning. Temperatures will be into the 40s. Showers return to Western NY on Tuesday.
buffalo weather forecast
Posted at 5:59 AM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 05:59:09-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride this coming week. By Tuesday, look for highs near 60 and then more seasonal weather returns toward the end of the week with high temps dropping into the mid 30s by Thursday. No major storms are projected in the foreseeable future.

MONDAY:
MORNING: Chilly. mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Limited sunshine High: mid 40s.

TUESDAY:
Rain developing, windy, warm: High: 60.

WEDNESDAY:
Spotty showers early. High: mid 50s.

THURSDAY
Colder, spotty rain/snow mix. High: mid 30s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This mate
Today's Forecast is...

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

DAY
MORNING:
AFTERNOON:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App