A cloudy, but quiet Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride this coming week. By Tuesday, look for highs near 60 and then more seasonal weather returns toward the end of the week with high temps dropping into the mid 30s by Thursday. No major storms are projected in the foreseeable future.

MONDAY:

MORNING: Chilly. mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Limited sunshine High: mid 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain developing, windy, warm: High: 60.

WEDNESDAY:

Spotty showers early. High: mid 50s.

THURSDAY

Colder, spotty rain/snow mix. High: mid 30s.

