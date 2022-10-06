A cloudy, but mild Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highs will be near 70 again on Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky. A sharp cold front moves through the area early Friday and temperatures will drop to near 50 degrees. Cooler temperatures will stick around through the weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Much cooler, mid 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Early clouds and a sprinkle, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s