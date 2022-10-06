Watch Now
A cloudy, but mild Thursday

Temperatures today will flirt with 70 degrees in a few spots before a cold front arrives later tonight.
Posted at 6:08 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 06:08:17-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highs will be near 70 again on Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky. A sharp cold front moves through the area early Friday and temperatures will drop to near 50 degrees. Cooler temperatures will stick around through the weekend.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Rain likely, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Much cooler, mid 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Early clouds and a sprinkle, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s

