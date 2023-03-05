A chilly week ahead for Western NY by early March standards

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — March is starting to take on a much colder look over the course of the next few days, as Canadian High pressure slowly builds in from the north. Normal highs this week flirt with 40. The only day that will come close to those kinds of temperatures will be Monday. The weather will start out on the quiet side to kick off the new week. A ripple of Low pressure arriving from the west sets the stage for some flakes to fly (mixed with a few rain showers) Monday afternoon. Any accumulation of snow would be confined to the Southern Tier along with Potter and McKean counties late Monday night into Tuesday morning, and those accumulations should be minor on the order of a coating to a scant inch. The departure of that system will allow the chillier air from the north to be reinforced through the middle of the week. The next "weather event" won't be until sometime later Friday into Saturday. We'll need to watch for an approaching area of Low pressure from the west. There are more questions than answers about the evolution, progress, and ultimate track of this system. Western NY will need to watch this though, as the system may be organized enough to warrant at least some accumulation of wet snow. Stay tuend.

SUNDAY

EVENING: Mostly cloudy. upper 20s.

MONDAY

MORNING: More clouds than sun, near 30.

AFTERNOON: A few flurries. Chilly breezes. upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Breaks of sun north, flurries south. upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Limited sun, colder. lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Lake flakes. mid 20s

AFTERNOON: Flurries. Cold. High: near 30.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny. mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. upper 30s.

