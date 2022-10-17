A chilly, unsettled November-like week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A deep storm system will usher in below normal temps, lake effect rain and gusty winds on Monday. This storm system will stall out and produce additional lake effect rain showers through mid week. Some graupel (soft hail) along with a few wet snowflakes are possible especially in the highest hills of the western and central Southern Tier. Above average temps will arrive next weekend and will continue into the final week of October.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain developing. Chilly, temps. upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Gusty winds, Rain and Thunder possible. Chilly. High: mid 40s.

TUESDAY:

Lake effect rain. Brisk winds. Wet snow hilltops. Chilly. High: mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lake effect rain showers. Wet snow hilltops. Chilly. High: mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

Showers ending. High: upper 40s.

FRIDAY:

Sunny. Milder. High: near 60.

