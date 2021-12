A chilly Tuesday for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cold air over WNY will keep temperatures near 30 degrees with wind-chills in the teens today. Expect a few flurries today with sctd. snow showers tonight. A general light snow on Wednesday with quiet weather Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be well above normal on Saturday with highs near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cold breeze, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: A few flurries, near 30.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Light snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy and cool, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers and breezy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mild with showers, low 60s.